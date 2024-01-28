Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 88,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

