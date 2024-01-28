IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Plans $0.15 Dividend

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1522 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
IG Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGHY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. IG Group has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $9.93.
IG Group Company Profile
