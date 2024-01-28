IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Plans $0.15 Dividend

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1522 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGHY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. IG Group has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

