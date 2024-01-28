Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,496 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 885,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $255.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

