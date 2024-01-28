Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,402 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TROW stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. 900,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.