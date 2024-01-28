Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 53,082 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.