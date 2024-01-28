Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 99,681 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,368,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 965,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. 5,254,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

