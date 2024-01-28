Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $175.10. 1,370,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

