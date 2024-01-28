Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

WDAY stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,480. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.29 and a 1 year high of $298.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.