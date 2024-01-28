Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

