Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 214,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 76,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

