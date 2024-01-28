Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.88 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.63. 1,640,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

