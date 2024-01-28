Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.08 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $85.31. 1,167,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

