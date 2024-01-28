Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.83 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,665 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.33. 3,115,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

