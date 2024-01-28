Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,961 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.32. 19,211,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,455,352. The company has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

