Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $26.43 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $438.53. 2,725,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,106. The firm has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $440.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

