Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after acquiring an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.57. 2,558,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

