Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.92. 140,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,868. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

