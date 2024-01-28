Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.78 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. 1,166,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

