Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,392. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

