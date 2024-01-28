Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

