Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.67. The stock had a trading volume of 128,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.40 and its 200 day moving average is $443.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

