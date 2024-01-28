Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,304 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. 13,025,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

