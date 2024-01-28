Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 16,012 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 203.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 175.8% during the third quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 2,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 29,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.15. The stock had a trading volume of 713,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,399. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.