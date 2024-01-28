Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 28,556 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on A. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $130.99. 1,319,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $157.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.