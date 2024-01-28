Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,630 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $138.72. 5,350,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.