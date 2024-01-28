Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $192.99. 2,073,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

