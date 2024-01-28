Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,937 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

