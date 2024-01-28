Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 17,930 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.82. 8,300,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,936. The firm has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

