Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 33,513 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,513 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

