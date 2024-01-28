Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,787 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,529 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $601.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.