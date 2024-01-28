Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,376 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.25. 107,381,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,319,840. The company has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.