Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $544.40

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($6.92) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($6.92). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($6.92), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares traded.
Inmarsat Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 544.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 544.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10.
Inmarsat Company Profile
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
