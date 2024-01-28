Insider Buying: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Purchases £20,006.17 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Mary Collins bought 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £20,006.17 ($25,420.80).

Brickability Group Trading Up 2.8 %

BRCK opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £189.99 million, a P/E ratio of 702.22 and a beta of 1.36. Brickability Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.14.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRCK

About Brickability Group

(Get Free Report)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.