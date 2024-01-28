Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,130,935.04 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
