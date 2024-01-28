Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

INTE stock remained flat at $10.84 during midday trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTE. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

