Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.24 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.19.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 472.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105,021 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22,827.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,061,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,700,000 after purchasing an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.