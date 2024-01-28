Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.55, but opened at $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intel shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 51,079,034 shares changing hands.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

