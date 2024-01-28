InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in InterDigital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

