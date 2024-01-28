International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 878,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $123,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

IBM opened at $187.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

