International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.92.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.42. 9,895,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,999. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

