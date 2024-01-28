Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.65. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

