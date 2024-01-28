Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $700.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.83.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $641.36. The stock had a trading volume of 770,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $649.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

