Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
