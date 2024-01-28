Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.72.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,434,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.