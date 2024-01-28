Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMV opened at $21.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMV. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 167,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

