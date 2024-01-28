Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

