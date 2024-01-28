Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Callan Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $32,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

