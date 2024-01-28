Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,119,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average of $156.72. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $176.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

