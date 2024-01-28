Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.2% during the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $423.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

