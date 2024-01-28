Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

