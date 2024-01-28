Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $44,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.50. 5,997,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,313. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.